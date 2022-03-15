The Women’s Economic Collectives (WEC), under the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED), has called for more involvement of women in Nigeria’s economic development.

The group made the call during a one-day technical review of the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) components of the National Development Plan 2022-2025 in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the national president of NACCIMA Women Group, Aisha Abubakar, said the importance of women in a nation’s economy development cannot be over emphasised.

Ms Abubakar, a former trade and investment minister, said the review of the WEE components of the national plan is important to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 5 geared towards achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

“As you are all aware, women play vital roles in the development of the nation’s economy and the implementation of these plans should be holistic for its success,” she said.

WEC is a combination of CSOs: NACCIMA, Women Business Group (NAWORG), National Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE), National Association Women in Agriculture (NAWIA), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MATAN), and the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture (AWITA).

PAWED is a coalition that aims to build and nurture sustainable civil society advocacy to support leading WEE interventions at the national and states level.

The PAWED project works at the national level and in selected states in each of the six geopolitical zones to increase the importance of WEE amongst policymakers in Nigeria.

Tuesday’s event was anchored by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), in collaboration with Nigerian Economic Society (NES) and the Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano.

Gender Equality

Speaking at the event, the national president of NES, Ummu Jalingo, said gender equality is a right that must be fulfilled to mitigate number of challenges facing humanity most especially women.

Ms Jalingo said these challenges range from economic crisis, healthcare issues, violence against women, climate change among others.

She said women are not only more affected by these problems, but also have ideas, will, and leadership capacity to solve them.

She lamented that gender discrimination is holding many women back, thereby decelerating global economic growth.

“WEE is necessary for inclusive and equitable economic growth of any nation,” she said.

Investing in WEE projects

Ms Jalingo said it is important for the government to invest in women’s economic projects.

She said investing in women can make a world of difference for not only women, but also for their families, communities, and the nation at large.

She said investment in women will further ensure reduction in poverty across the country.

“To drive economic empowerment process, engender higher productivity and fast track economic growth, reduce poverty through the reduction of maternal and child mortality, women participation in economic ownership and control of productive assets is key,” she said.

WEE is sponsored by the Gates Foundation, which believes that women’s economic empowerment is beneficial not only to individual women but also to their children, households, and communities.

The programme aims to help women and girls move from limited power, voice, and chores at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to compete equitably and benefit from economic gains.

The Nigerian government had in September 2021 inaugurated a technical working group for the pilot monitoring and evaluation framework for the WEE interventions.

The group was inaugurated following a national symposium organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the dRPC on the application framework as it relates to the WEE.

The participants had at the event recommended that a working group be set up to follow up the implementation of the framework.

