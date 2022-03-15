Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commenced the sale of forms to aspirants contesting for various offices in its National Working Committee (NWC).

Although not official, a source within the party said the party’s leadership at its 25th regular meeting on Monday, agreed and adopted a schedule of activities ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

The interim leadership of the party also rolled out fees for different offices.

In a document seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the ruling party pegged the cost of form for its chairmanship seat at N20 million while aspirants vying for deputy chairmanship seats are expected to obtain their form with N10 million each.

As seen in the document signed by the party’s Director of Organisation, Al-Mustapha Medaner, the aspirants have between March 14 and 18 to obtain the forms.

With the recent approval of zoning the APC chairmanship seat to the North-central, only five out of the 13 known aspirants may end up testing their popularity at the convention.

The five aspirants include a serving Senator and two term Governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura; George Akume, Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha and Abdullahi Adamu, another former governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator.

PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that Mr Mustapha picked up the nomination form for the chairmanship seat on Tuesday.

Other positions, including Zonal Chairman and National Youth Leader are to pay N5 million each.

Female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.

Other activities

Screening of aspirants and appeal have been slated for March 19 and 22 respectively while accreditation of members for the March 26 event will hold 24th and 25th of the same month.

Convention appeal and adoption of appeal report was approved by the APC leadership to hold on March 29 and 30 respectively.

Elected NWC officers at the convention are to be inaugurated on March 31.