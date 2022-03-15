An officer with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was shot dead on Tuesday when gunmen attacked the head office of the agency in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

A patient who was undergoing rehabilitation at the agency’s rehabilitation centre was also killed during the attack which happened around 2 a.m.

Security officials, who fought hard to repel the attack, were able to kill two of the gunmen.

The attackers were said to have entered the facility by scaling the perimeter fence at the back

The agency’s operatives on duty immediately engaged the assailants in a shootout, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

After about two hours of shootout, the gunmen were pushed back by the agency’s operatives, supported by soldiers and police operatives who had raced to the scene to provide back up.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said the security agencies killed two of the gunmen, while others escaped with injuries.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers and a patient undergoing rehabilitation at the agency’s rehabilitation centre was also killed,” she said.

She said security agencies were still combing the bushes around the area in search of the injured gunmen who escaped.

Some of the items recovered from the gunmen include 140 rounds of K2 ammunition, 36 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 30 rounds of AK 47 rounds of ammunition, an SUV, motorcycles, military and police uniforms, and charms, according to the police spokesperson.

It could be recalled that an NDLEA officer was shot dead last month during an attack on the agency along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.