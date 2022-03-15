Two of the closest allies of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai, Uba Sani and Mohammed Sani – Dattijo, say they will bid for his seat in 2023.

Mr Sani was Mr El Rufai’s Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs in the governor’s first term but is now the senator for Kaduna central district, while Mr Sani-Dattijo was moved from being Chief of Staff to Commissioner for Budget and Planning.

While declaring his interest Tuesday afternoon, Mr Sani pledged to sustain and build on Mr El- Rufai’s legacy.

“I pledge to sustain and build on the legacy of our indefatigable, innovative and resourceful governor, the incomparable Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,’ he declared.

“Mallam El-Rufai has changed the face of Kaduna State. He has redefined governance through his unprecedented infrastructural development and addressing of the developmental challenges of the state. He has raised the bar of leadership and citizens cannot tolerate any lowering of the bar,” he said.

For his part, Mr Dattijo said he has the ability to sustain all that the incumbent governor has achieved.

“I remain deeply proud and honoured with the rare opportunity afforded me by the Governor to learn under his leadership and to contribute to the process that has delivered the indelible progress that Kaduna State has witnessed in the last seven years.

“With a front seat in government, first as Commissioner, later as Chief of Staff, and again as Commissioner; I have had the privilege to contribute to debate and to understudy the thinking behind every policy intervention and decision of the APC government. I am confident of my ability to sustain all that has been achieved so far and continue to Move Kaduna Forward.

“The desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the State, has largely fueled my interest in the 2023 gubernatorial contest,” he said.

Mr Dani-Dattijo is expected to hand over his resignation letter as a commissioner before he begins “consultations”

Mr El-Rufai hints on possible successor

During an interview with Channels TV, Mr El- Rufai said he wants his successor to be from his core team members.

“My preference is in our core team; that is the first 11. I said core team because these are the guys that worked with me since 2014 to organise our party, our campaign and we won and got elected,” Mr El-Rufai said.

Among those considered to be in his core team aside from Messrs Sani and Dattijo are Hadiza Balarabe (his deputy), Balarabe Abbas, Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Saidu and Samuel Aruwan, the commissioners of Finance and Internal Security respectively.

Electoral Act

A section of the new Electoral Act compels political appointees to resign to qualify to contest or serve as political party delegate.

The clause reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

When the Act was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, he complained to the National Assembly on the need to remove the clause.

The president said the provision in this Clause is in conflict with extant constitutional provisions.

“It constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.”

The Senate ,however, rejected Mr Buhari’s request.

The lawmakers, in a voice vote on Wednesday, unanimously opposed a motion that the bill is read and considered for a second time.