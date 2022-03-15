Omobola Kayode, a resident nurse at the Lekki-based Dowen College, Tuesday, testified before a coroner’s inquest investigating the circumstances regarding the death of a 12-year-old schoolboy, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr), in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Ukraine-trained nurse started working at the school in November 2021, a few days before the demise of Mr Oromoni.

Ms Kayode said on November 22, the deceased came into the school clinic in the company of a friend and complained of thigh pain.

“He was fine when he came in. He came in, in the company of a friend,” she said.

“He complained that he wanted to pick a Bible from the floor and he had hip pain, on the right.”

Following the complaint, she was instructed by the school doctor to massage the area and administer a pain killer.

“I massaged his right thigh with a heat spray. I administered paracetamol. And he slept off after massaging his leg,” she said.

She told the coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, that when the boy was picked by his guardian, he was “assisted.”

“Explain that assisted?” The coroner asked.

“He put his hand around his uncle’s waist and he limped out,” she said.

She also said she wasn’t informed that he sustained injuries while playing football, adding that she was not the only nurse in the school – there is another, identified as Kafayat.

While being cross-examined by the state lawyer, Akin Goerge, she said she graduated in 2015. “I have worked in the teaching hospital in Abuja, a private secondary in Abuja,” she added.

Responding to why she left the Abuja-based school for Dowen, she said: “I left to get more knowledge to what I have before.”

“And when you got to Dowen colleague, did you find that knowledge that you aspired to gain?” The lawyer asked.

She replied in the affirmative.

She said in her previous place of employment, she was the only nurse but here in Dowen College, there are other medical officers.

Ms Kayode explained that her colleague (Kafayat) works Mondays to Friday and they both report to the school doctor.

“Who authorised the exeat of the student?” A lawyer for the deceased’s family, Andrew Efole, asked.

The nurse said the principal gave the order on November 23, 2021.

“Would you be surprised to hear that, one Ayomo Ahmed, brought it (health status of the deceased) to the attention of the principal on 28th of November?” Mr Efole asked.

“I don’t know that.”

She clarified that the exeat form is usually at the principal’s office but she wouldn’t know who authorised it.

She said she only knows that it was presented at the clinic.

Advertisements



She said the deceased’s health condition at the time he came to the school clinic was minor.

“Then why did you call the parent to come and pick him up?” The lawyer asked.

But the school lawyer, Anthony Kpokpo, objected to his colleague’s line of questioning.

“The witness has testified that she wasn’t the one who called the parent that it was the doctor that called the mother of the deceased,” he said

“Your honour, I agreed but I will rephrase my question,” Mr Efole said.

Ms Kayode also said the school clinic is a standard one -there are “five beds, a table, chair, computer, toilet, book record, first aid medication.”

“Have you had a course to treat a patient with sepsis?”

“Yes.”

“In your opinion, would you consider severe sepsis fatal?” Mr Efole asked.

“Yes, if not managed properly,” she answered.

The coroner adjourned the inquest till March 21 and 22.