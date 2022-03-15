The Director in charge of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Wadata Bodinga, has been relieved of his position.

A successor, Abdulateef Bello, has been appointed by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.

Mr Bello, the new appointee, was formerly the Acting Director, Department of Security Services, under the FCT Administration.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, said the change of guard was “in order to strengthen the activities of the Directorate otherwise known as the VIO department.”

However, when contacted on phone for further information on the change of guard at the strategic road traffic directorate, Mr Ogunleye claimed to have no further details.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the Mabushi district office of the DRTS, Tuesday, normal activities were still going on as if nothing happened. The outgoing director was, however, sighted there at about 12 noon.

A source told our reporter that he was there to clear his personal items from the office, in preparation for the handover to the new director. It was not clear if Mr Bodinga, who had been on the saddle there for over five years, would be redeployed to another department or has been totally sacked by the minister.

However, it was apparent that he had no prior knowledge of his removal.

Some DRTS officers, who spoke with our reporter on condition of anonymity, due to the unexpected nature of the incident, were divided in their assessment of the outgoing director.

While some said he performed below par and should be thankful to God, others praised him for upgrading the directorate.