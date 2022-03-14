As Russia and Ukraine resume talks, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter communication is ongoing yet hard, Al Jazeera is reporting.

Tweeting a photo of the talks, which are being conducted via video conference, Mr Podolyak said: “The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems.”

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Monday resumed a new round of talks as Moscow’s invading forces show no sign of withdrawal, edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, and maintaining their bombardment of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

The two sides’ representatives met via video conference on Monday, a Ukrainian presidential adviser and a Kremlin spokesman said. According to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, the talks began at 08:20 GMT.

“Our goal is that in this struggle, in this difficult negotiating work, Ukraine will get the necessary result … for peace and for security,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early on Monday, adding that both sides speak every day.

He said the aim was “to do everything to ensure a meeting of presidents. A meeting that I am sure people are waiting for.”

Meanwhile, Leonid Slutsky, a senior member of Russia’s negotiating team, told state-run television network RT on Sunday that the Russian side saw “significant progress.”

Russian air raids on Sunday hit a Ukrainian military training ground near the border with Poland, a NATO member. Ukrainian officials said at least 35 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in the attack, while Russia’s defence ministry said up to 180 foreign fighters were killed. The statements could not be independently verified.

Separately, U.S. journalist Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday as fighting escalated in Kyiv’s suburbs – the first foreign reporter to die since Russia’s invasion on February 24. The award-winning video and documentary maker was shot dead, while a U.S. photojournalist with him, Juan Arredondo, was wounded in Irpin, medics and witnesses said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Zelenskyy on Monday renewed his call for NATO to impose a no-fly zone following the attack that took place near the western city of Lviv.

“If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens,” Mr Zelenskyy warned in a video address.

The United States and its European Union allies have sent funds and military aid to Ukraine and imposed unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia. But Washington has ruled out any direct intervention, with President Joe Biden warning that NATO fighting Russia “is World War III”.

Mr Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and the two leaders “underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the government and people of Ukraine,” the White House said.