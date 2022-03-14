Former U.S. President Barack Obama has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Mr Obama who disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Sunday said he is feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

He said his wife Michelle tested negative to the deadly virus.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he said in a tweet.

Mr Obama joins the list of other notable personalities who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In February, Justin Bieber, a Canadian singer-songwriter, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

Queen Elizabeth II of England also tested positive for the virus in late February, 2022.

The Buckingham Palace had said the Queen was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”, but will continue “light duties at Windsor”.

Get vaccinated

Meanwhile, Mr Obama said it is important for everyone to get vaccinated against the virus to prevent upsurge of cases.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

Mr Obama’s diagnosis comes at a time when case rates and deaths in the U.S. are on the decline following the winter Omicron surge. It also comes as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing in the country.

Statistics shows that as of March 13, 2022, the United States has recorded a total of 79,517,492 infections and 967,552 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Data from the CNN health vaccination tracker shows that about 556.8 million doses of vaccines have so far been administered across the United States.