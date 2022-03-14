Ramatu, wife of Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, who is being tried for offences bordering on cocaine deals, collapsed at the lobby of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday.

Mr Kyari and his co-defendants arrived the court on Monday for the hearing of their bail application before the trial judge, Emeka Nwite.

However, the incident of Mr Kyari’s wife collapse occurred after the judge adjourned the suit till March 28, to decide on the bail applications.

As Mr Kyari, who was produced in court from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), walked down from the fifth floor of the court in company with family members, Mrs Kyari collapsed on the lobby of the court.

Donned in a black gown, female relatives rushed to her aid and ferried her to the Federal High Court clinic located on the ground floor of the court building.

Associates and family members promptly administered first aid on her and she regained consciousness.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the health condition of the woman or the reason for her collapse.

Thereafter, Mrs Kyari was evacuated from the court facility in a private vehicle.

Mr Kyari along with other co-defendants was led away back to NDLEA custody.

Bail

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday slated March 28 for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.

The trial judge, Mr Nwite, adjourned for ruling after taking arguments from lawyers to the parties in the suit.

A week ago, Mr Kyari; Sunday Ubua, an assistant commissioner of police; Bawa James, an assistant superintendent of police; Simon Agirgba, an inspector; John Nuhu, also an inspector, were arraigned along with two others on eight charges.

They pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for the commencement of their trial.

But two of Mr Kyari’s co-defendants, Chibuna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are non-police officers, pleaded guilty to the charges on March 7, during their arraignment.

The NDLEA prosecutors accused Mr Kyari and the four IRT members of illicit dealing in 21.35kg of cocaine between January 19 and 25, 2022, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act.