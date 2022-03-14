A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has berated Nigerian leaders, both past and present, for the continued incidence of fuel scarcity across the country.

Mr Saraki said in a one-on-one interview with Channels Television on Sunday night, amidst the biting effects of fuel scarcity on businesses and homes across the country.

With the condition almost the same for over a month, many vehicles and businesses owners have resorted to “black market” fuel to meet their daily fuel needs, with many joining long queues in the scramble for the scarce product at the few filling stations that open for operations.

Against the N162 per litre fixed by the government, many Nigerians, due to this scarcity, have paid as high as N500 per litre for black market fuel in different places in the country.

Nigeria currently spends over N140 billion monthly on fuel subsidy, a figure that translates to over a trillion at the end of every budget year.

The ex-Senate president and two-term Governor of Kwara State, in reaction to sad development, argued that the leaders, including his administration, have not been fair to citizens with the management of fuel subsidies.

He alleged that the 70 million litres daily consumption was false.

“Definitely we must change the way resources are being managed. We must ensure that the right people, the vulnerable people get it, not us subsidising our neighbouring countries.

“Drive around the petrol stations, do you see evidence of 70 million litres consumption? Don’t forget that even in 2020 when there was a lockdown we were still claiming to be consuming 50 million litres per day, how is that possible?

“We are not being fair to the masses. I feel bad because I’ve spent time studying these things and I understand it.”

He added, “We must immediately stop the smuggling of products. We must be able to do research, assess the true consumption. Egypt, in 2016, was in the same position as us. But they have used technology, they have used Identification System plus smart cards to be able to look at issues around the subsidy.”

He noted that over half of Nigeria’s alleged daily fuel consumption “is just wastage”, adding that “these are the kind of things that we must do for us to reset this country”.

“We must put an end to this,” Mr Saraki said.

Subsidy removal

Mr Saraki also recalled how the fuel crisis was earlier resolved in 2016 with the removal of subsidy, but only for that to be reversed later on.

“Look, I remember even in 2016, when I was the senate president, we were able to find a solution to this with the then Minister of State Kachukwu. I, myself with the leadership of the House and Senate. We sat down. We got us out of this mess. With the backing of Mr President. We’re able to get out of the subsidy. I don’t know what happened later on when it was reversed,” he said before speaking on his political ambitions.

May declare presidential ambition soon

On the possibility of running for Nigeria’s presidency, the former Kwara governor said he has been consulting with stakeholders and may officially declare after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decides the zoning of the seat.

Mr Saraki argued that he has the needed quality to lead the country above its current challenges if Nigerians can look beyond zoning and elect leaders based on quality.

On the issue of zoning, he said the focus should be on the North-central, South-east and North-east zones that are yet to produce a Nigerian president.

“When you talk about zoning, yes, you must consider zoning. But when we talk about zoning, it can’t just be an issue of North/South because you cannot tell me that the South-west will say they are disenfranchised in the possibility of political office; neither can you say the south-south.

“But the reality is that the North-east, North-central and South-east have not had presidency or vice-presidency. But what I’m saying is today, where the country is, with the challenges before the country, we must bring in other issues.

“We did it when we wanted to look for the national chairman of our party. We went seeking for who we felt was the best that would help the party,” he posited.