Nigeria on Sunday recorded 36 coronavirus infections across three states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday morning show that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 254,989.

With no fatalities recorded, the country’s death toll still stands at 3,142.

Situation report

According to the latest COVID-19 situation report for the ninth week of 2022, spanning February 28 to March 6, the NCDC noted that the number of samples tested decreased to 73,289 from 127,712 reported in week Eight.

The report shows that in the ninth week, there was no death recorded while the number of discharged cases decreased to 186 from 18,258 in the previous week.

A total of 249,372 persons have been successfully treated and discharged.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the new cases indicates that Yobe State topped the chart with 30 cases, while Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease recorded three new cases.

The FCT also followed on the log with two cases, while Rivers State reported a single case.

The disease control agency noted that five states; Abia, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Sunday.