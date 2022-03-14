The police in Lagos have said the dispatch rider, who had a baby inside the courier box at the back of his motorcycle, did not commit any offence.

On Saturday, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen baby in a courier box went viral on social media, causing apprehension.

One of the persons in the background was heard saying, “this is the child that was abducted,” as the video panned to a toddler being held by a man.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the state police spokesperson, in a statement on Monday, said upon investigation into the matter, they discovered that the baby was not stolen and that he was also not kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.

Mr Ajisebutu said that the child’s mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted and she confirmed that the child was taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with her consent.

“According to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative, a neighbour and was crying uncontrollably when he (rider) wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood. To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him to go with the rider,” the statement said.

“Passersby who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area, Ajah, on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob. The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth.”

The dispatch rider, later identified as Williams Tadule, was said to have been rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo, Mr Ajisebutu said.

The Commissioner of Police warned the public against engaging in any form of jungle justice.