The market was up by 0.36 per cent last week as investors continued to be drawn by stocks following a good number of strong full-year corporate results as well as dividend declarations by some companies.

More annual reports are due this week and next including those of big lenders Access Bank and FBN Holdings, which could set the pace of market activities as the quarter gradually winds down.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

MEYER

Meyer tops the pack for trading much lower than its real value, implying it stands a good chance of considerable price appreciation in the future.

The company’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio as of Friday was 0.22x, with earnings per share (EPS) of N2.48.

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED (ETI)

ETI features in this week’s selection for trading well below its real value, meaning it stands a good chance of considerable price appreciation in the future.

The lender’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio as of Friday was 2.54x, with earnings per share (EPS) of N4.32.

ACCESS BANK

Access Bank makes the list for currently trading significantly below its intrinsic value, brightening its chance of reasonable price appreciation in the future.

It’s PE ratio at the end of the last trading session was 2.92x, with EPS of N3.48.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

University Press features on this week’s list for trading well below its real value, which makes it cheap for investment.

The publisher’s PE ratio at the last session was 3.24x, with EPS of N0.77.

CONOIL

Conoil features on the list for trading below its actual value. The energy company’s PE ratio as of Friday was 5.73x, with EPS of N4.38.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Courteville makes the pick for trading much lower than its intrinsic value at the moment. The firm’s PE ratio at the end of the last trading session was 6.32x, with EPS of N0.01.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE

Fidson makes the selection for currently trading below its real value. The drug-maker’s PE ratio as of Friday was 5.42x, with EPS of N1.48.