The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the final list of candidates for the governorship election in Ekiti State.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement on Monday that the move was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the close of nominations by political parties.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list ‘shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.’

“Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission ‘shall not be ground to invalidate the election.'”

The Ekiti governorship election holds on June 18.

According to INEC’s final list, 16 political parties will participate in the election, comprising 14 male candidates and two females.

The Commission had, on February 16, published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the election in its State and Local Government offices as required by law.

The final list is also published in INEC’s State and Local Government offices in Ekiti State as well as its website and social media platforms for public information as required by law, the Commission added.