Gunmen have attacked the venue of a burial in Ndingbu village, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The attack is coming less than two weeks after a similar attack occurred in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area of the state, where several people were killed by gunmen suspected to be members of a cult group.

The latest attack happened on Friday.

The gunmen were said to have targeted vigilante operatives who were providing security at the burial of a yet-to-be-identified person.

Amaechi Odoh, a resident of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen stormed the burial venue and attacked the vigilante operatives said to be members of the Ebube Agu, a government-backed security outfit in the South-east.

He said some residents sustained gunshot injuries in the attack, but that no life was lost.

“They (the family) invited Ebube Agu members to ensure security in the burial. Nobody died, just that bullets hit some persons,” Mr Odoh said.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the attack said the Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing gunmen.

He said the police had no prior-notification about the burial.

Police operatives have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored, he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the gunmen further attacked a vigilante office, set ablaze the vigilante’s operational vehicle, and abducted a member of the Ebube Agu in Utuh community, within the same Nnewi South.

He urged residents of the area to help the police with relevant information that will aid the police in its investigation and operation.

He assured that the police and other security agencies are firm in providing security for residents of the state.