The police in Lagos Saturday explained why a yet-to-be-named dispatch rider who had a baby inside the courier box at the back of his motorcycle was yet to be arrested.

The state spokesperson for the command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement said the incident has not been reported to any police division in the state.

The incident happened in the Sangotedo area of the state.

In the early hours of Saturday, a video shared on social media showed a mob slapping the rider as he was being taken away.

One of the persons in the background was heard saying, “this is the child that was abducted,” as the video panned to a toddler being held by a man

“Attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box,” the police statement said.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in the Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police to take appropriate actions.”

However, Mr Ajisebutu said that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police to investigate the incident.

The development comes amid the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, who went missing after boarding a BRT in the state on February 26 and was later found dead.

The BRT driver, Andrew Omininikoron, was eventually arrested and arraigned before a court in Yaba for alleged murder and rape.