With no fatality reported, Nigeria on Friday recorded 51 additional COVID-19 infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday morning shows that the country’s infection toll has increased to 254,945 while the death toll remains at 3,142.

With no backlog discharges reported, the disease control centre stated that in Nigeria a total of 249,335 persons have been discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the virus more than two years ago.

FCT topped the infection chart with 37 cases and this was followed by Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, with nine cases.

Both Kano State in the North-west and Rivers State in the South-south reported two cases each, while Plateau State came last on the log with a single case.

NCDC added that only Bauchi and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.