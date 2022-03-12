The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has vowed to appeal against a court judgment ordering it to reinstate its two top directors who were sacked last year.

It said the judgement of the National Industrial Court in Abuja ordering the reinstatement of the two officials was not only based on technical grounds but also ignored the weight of offences they allegedly committed.

“The industrial court argued technically without looking at the weight of the offences committed by the officers.

“We will appeal in order to make sure government officials do not use their offices arbitrarily or against perceived enemies,” the statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s chief media analyst, Ahmed Dikko, read in part.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the NFIU placed the two officials on indefinite suspension in August 2020 before finally dismissing them in June 2021.

The agency took the disciplinary actions against the officials based on a series of allegations of misconduct, insubordination and dereliction of duties levelled against them.

Our reports, based on official documents obtained exclusively, had indicated that key among the particulars of the allegations levelled against the officials was their initiating probes against former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, without due authorisation.

Both Mohammed Mustapha, an associate director, Intelligence and Investigation, and Fehintola Salisu, associate director, Compliance and Analysis, had approached the National Industrial Court in Abuja to challenge their dismissal.

In a judgement delivered on March 3, 2022, the judge, Rakiya Haastrup, declared their dismissal arbitrary and unlawful, pointing out a series of procedural illegalities and violations of rights to fair hearing in the process leading to their dismissal.

She ordered NFIU to immediately reinstate the two officials and pay them their salaries and entitlements they had been deprived of during the period of their illegal dismissal.

‘Officials not sacked because of Atiku, Tinubu probe’

The NFIU, in its statement vowing to appeal against the judgement, maintained that Mr Mustapha and Ms Salisu were not sacked for launching investigations against Mr Abubakar (Atiku), a top member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Tinubu, national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

It added that “the dismissed staff (members) repeatedly associated their case with Atiku and Tinubu in order to attract cheap sympathy and blackmail the NFIU.”

It alleged that the officials were rather sacked for opening and running bank accounts without approval.

No “responsible organisation”, the statement said, would spare any officials caught in such conduct, “more especially when there is clear evidence of doing so”.

“In essence they knew what they did, let them say the truth,” the statement said.

Pointing out other grounds for the dismissal of the officials, the statement suggested that they were involved in blocking over 360 bank accounts of “ordinary Nigerians” without a reason or a court order.

“You cannot walk up to a bank and block over 360 bank accounts of ordinary Nigerians without a reason or any court order and expect things to augur well, even when the innocent depositors marched to the National Assembly to complain of being innocently targeted,” the statement added.

Atiku, Tinubu

While distancing the sacking of the officials from the investigations they were trying to launch against Messrs Abubakar and Tinubu, the agency said “they ought not to have triggered the probes simply because the targets were politicians”.

“In the same vein, you cannot allow yourself to be used by anybody to trigger investigations on or against innocent Nigerians simply because they are politicians or legislators or judicial officials or senior public servants.

“Every innocent citizen deserves protection, if you have no definite reason to make them suspects formally and officially,” the statement added.

It also said said no staff member of the agency had an official relationship with Messrs Abubakar and Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu has indicated his intention to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

“Let it also be clear that no management or operating staff of the NFIU has any formal or informal relationship with the two politicians that are repeatedly mentioned in this case. We do not know them.

“But every innocent citizen deserves respect and privacy, if there is nothing proven suspicious against them. Both law and justice are about equal treatment and NFIU is an intelligence agency that cannot be used for partisan politics in any way,” it stated.

This appears to be responding to criticism by some that the action taken against Mr Mustapha and Ms Salisu was done partly to protect the perceived relationship between Mr Abubakar and the executive director of NFIU, Moddibo Hamman-Tukur, both of whom hail from Adamawa State.

Background

PRRMIUM TiMES had reported how Mr Mustapha and Ms Salisu sued the agency at the National Industrial Court in Abuja, praying for an order setting aside their dismissal from service on December 10, 2021.

Mr Mustapha and Mr Salisu had argued that their dismissal was single-handedly carried out by Mr Mamman-Tukur, the agency’s executive director in contravention of the law.

They also pointed out series of violations of due process and trampling of the two officials’ right to fair hearing in the process leading to their dismissal in June last year.

After declaring the dismissal unlawful, null and void, the judge ordered the NFIU and Mr Mamman-Tukur to “issue a letter recalling and re-instating them into the service of NFIU and restoring all the privileges, entitlements and positions held by the claimants before their purported dismissal by the defendants.”

Ms Haastrup, the judge, also ordered them to pay “the claimants’ salaries, allowances and all their entitlements from the period of their purported dismissal to the period of re-instatement.”

The procedural violations committed by the NFIU in sacking the officials, the judge said, included the agency’s disciplinary committee finding the claimants guilty of breaches not contained in the queries issued to them.

She also ruled that the punishment of dismissal meted out to the claimants was not commensurate with the allegations of negligence, dereliction of duty and insubordination they were said to be guilty of.

The judge also held that since NFIU did not have any condition of service in existence, “then it is the provision of the Public Service Rules (PSR) that is applicable in the discipline of the claimants.”

She noted that under the PSR it was the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) that could take a disciplinary action against claimants, while the executive director of the agency only had the power to initiate the process.