The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has set up a department on politics and governance, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The church, with millions of members and over 32,000 branches across the country, said the newly established Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance” will help to muster support for members with political ambitions.

it directed its branches to appoint a provincial officer across its levels for this new department.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial officer for your Province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the Church- Zone, Area and Parish. The essence of this Directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them when required.

“Kindly send to the office the undersigned details of your Regional and Provinces Coordinators within the next two weeks of receiving this letter,” the church said in a memo dated February 28, 2022.

The memo was signed by the CO/AGO on Administration and Personnel, J.F Odesola.

A member of the church, Timothy Olaniyan, was appointed to lead the office.

While the church gave a blanket reason on why the office was set up, some members of the public, mostly social media users have attributed the move to the speculated presidential ambition of Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Osinbajo has not officially declared interest in the race but many groups, as well as political gladiators within the APC, have been drumming support for the Ogun State indigene.

Before emerging as the party vice-presidential candidate in 2015, Mr Osinbajo was an active pastor of the RCCG, a role which was also counted for in the poll.

If the APC eventually zones its presidential ticket to the South-west and he declares interest in the race, Mr Osinbajo would have to contest for the APC ticket with his mentor and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, among others who have long declared interest in the race.

RCCG is headed by a renowned cleric, Enoch Adeboye.