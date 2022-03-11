A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered the remand of Andrew Omininikoron, a BRT driver, for 30 days in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for the alleged murder and rape of a 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwola.
Ms Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26, when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi around 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop. Her body was discovered some days later.
Police said that her body was found on Carter Bridge and has been taken to a morgue.
Details later…
