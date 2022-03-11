On Sunday, Nigeria recorded 33 additional infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday morning reveals that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 254,894, including more than 2,000 active cases.
With no fatalities reported, Nigeria’s death toll still stands at 3,142, while a total of 249,326 have now been discharged nationwide, including community discharges.
The disease centre noted that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease topped the infection chart with 23 cases, out of which 18 cases are said to be a backlog for March 9, 2022.
Apart from Lagos State, Rivers State in the South-south came second on the log with six infections.
Imo State in the South-east recorded two cases, followed by the FCT with a single case.
While Kaduna State in the North-west recorded a single case for February 28, 2022, four states: Abia, Edo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.
