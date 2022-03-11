The Aviation Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned that the safety of flights in Nigeria may be in danger because of the persistent hike in the price of aviation fuel.

The operators disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the scarcity of aviation of fuel.

They also said they are struggling to maintain their aircraft as fuel now takes over 115 per cent of operation costs.

The motion

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnoli Nnaji, had moved a motion calling for investigation into the scarcity of aviation fuel.

Following the adoption of that motion, the House had mandated the chairman alongside those of Petroleum Downstream and Petroleum Upstream to meet with the GMD of NNPC Limited, Airline Operators, Jet A1 marketers and others.

Hike in air tickets

Last month, major airlines in Nigeria hiked their fares by over 100 per cent. Some airlines now charge N50,000 flat rate for tickets.

AON denied that the increment was coordinated.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had ordered airline operators to immediately discontinue the implementation of the new air fares pending the outcome of its investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Nigerians condemned the increment and called for government’s intervention to reverse the hike.

Hearing…

Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace, said the price of aviation fuel moved from N190 per litre to N670 per litre within two weeks.

Mr Onyema, who is the vice president of AON, said the operators would have shut down operations if not for the political season and to support the current administration that has been supportive of the sector.

He stated that the operators cannot survive the next 72 hours because they are indebted and risk takeover by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Mr Onyema, while reacting to the claim by Ugbugo Ukoha, the executive director for Distribution System for Storage and Retailing Infrastructure in the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority, who had claimed that Nigeria has excess supply of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), said the regulatory authority is not sincere on the state of things in the sector.

Mr Ukoha had said the country had 34 days of fuel supply, hence, the report of scarcity is false.

“ATK is a deregulated product, however, we licence every importer. In our schedule, we have licenced about 28 marketers who are licensed to bring in ATK in the last three months.

“From our records, we have sufficiency—because we also monitor the vessels as they come in to discharge. As of today, we have 34 days of sufficiency for ATK. All we can say is that there is enough volume to go round, I will be interested in knowing about this scarcity. With deregulation, the market forces are at play.”

Mr Onyema, while responding to the presentation by Mr Ukoha, said he was dismayed with the claim that fuel was in abundance, noting that operators have to source the fuel from any marketers at an exorbitant price.

“To say that I am saddened by certain responses is playing it down. The product is not available, I am surprised that he (Mr Ukoha) is saying there is sufficiency that will last for 34 days, Nigerians know that this thing is scarce. The flight cancellations are unimaginable. We fly 2 am, 3 am whenever we get the fuel.”

The Air Peace CEO said the House should intervene to make the price of ATK sell for a minimum of N200 per litre.

The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who chaired the hearing, also berated Mr Ukoha. He accused him of being used to blackmail the government in a political season.

He warned that no one will blackmail the government.

“As a politician, I want to tell you that I am concerned. We are moving into an election period, nobody should blackmail our government,” he said.

He noted that the surge in price is as a result of hoarding by marketers and negligence of the regulatory authorities to do their work.

Mr Wase also faulted the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, for not monitoring the activities of the ATK marketers.

We are considering grounding some airlines over safety — NCAA

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, said the hike in the cost of jet fuel is making the NCAA consider grounding some airlines from operating to avoid air mishaps.

“In the past couple of weeks, we have seen significant rise in the price of aviation fuel, one year ago, it was selling at N170 per litre, as at this afternoon, it is going for N670. What this has done, it has increased the cost of operations of airline operators. Fuel used to be about 30 per cent of aviation cost, now, it has gone to 50 per cent of the cost.

“This is a significant safety concern, because if airline cannot have significant financial margin to comply with all the mandatory requirements. God forbid, I don’t want to come before this committee to explain why A or B happened.

“It is either we shut them down because they cannot generate enough revenue to operate safely.”

Kashim Shettima, chairman of Skyjet Aviation Services, said the major distributors are not having the fuel, while some unknown companies are the ones with the fuel and selling at an exorbitant price.

“We have now begun to compromise our safety. All of us fly here, why are we trying to compromise our safety?” he said.

Cartel connection

Mr Nnaji alleged that big marketers are using proxies to sell their products while some marketers are hoarding the products.

He stated that the House should investigate the stock of some of the big marketers.

Speaking on cartel hijacking the supply chain, the CEO of Overland, Edward Boyo, said there is a need to act fast before contaminated or adultered fuel will be sold to unsuspecting operators.

“Jet fuel is only dispense at the airports, the control of the cartel and the operation of the cartel that we are suspecting, are operating within the airport premises, the airports’ territories are federal government territories. Who controls the regulation of the airports? It is the civil aviation authority. The Director is here. I would ask him to control the sales of jet fuel within his territory before we start finding jerricans of diluted or contaminated Jet A1 fuel being sold to unsuspecting operators,”

We cannot crash the price of jet fuel to N200 per litre — NNPC

Mr Kyari, the GMD of NNPC Limited, said the request by the operators for the price of ATK to be crashed to N200 per litre will not be possible.

He stated that the current landing price of the product is above N400 per litre, adding that unless the country wishes to start paying subsidy on the product.

Mr Kyari said: “The Chairman of Air Peace Airline said we should bring it to N200 per litre, it is impossible. As of today, the landing cost of ATK is N418 per litre, we have no control over that, the only way is to subsidise it.”

Instead, he advised that “the operators should have the right commercial arrangement with their suppliers,” he said, adding “you must take long time position, you must take long time position and edge your position. If you take a long position, you can actually guarantee stability in prices.”

Resolutions

The committee resolved that Mr Ukoha should provide it with the list of all the licenced marketers and the marketers are to meet with the committee on Monday.

The relevant agencies are to work to ensure that products are available for the airline operators.

Mr Wase stated that the meeting on Monday will look at the progress report on actions taken by all the relevant agencies.