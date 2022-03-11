The Lagos State government has announced the suspension of the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) from parks and garages across the state.

Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy, said in a statement Thursday that the government’s decision was premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“The Lagos State government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers. There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union,” the statement said.

“The government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.”

The state government said it would set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages.

“Members will be key stakeholders in the sector,” it added.

The government’s decision came a day after the NURTW national body suspended Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos State chapter, from the association for “acts of insubordination and gross misconduct.”

On Thursday, Mr Akinsanya announced the pulling out of the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW from the national body and called on the state government to take over the parks and garages in line with its white paper on Transport Union activities 2004.