A second-half hat-trick by Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid eliminate PSG to qualify for the quarter-final of this year’s UEFA Champions League.

PSG looked like they had a foot in the quarter-final when they won the first leg 1-0 in Paris last month in a domineering display.

The Parisians took the same form into Wednesday night’s match as Kylian Mbappe scored in the first half to give the French team a 2-0 aggregate lead.

However, Benzema showed the game was not over yet as he scored thrice in the second half to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory for Madrid.

Real Madrid were without Casemeiro and Ferland Mendy, both of whom were suspended for the match, but that did not deter the Spanish team from qualifying for their 18th Champions League quarter-final.

For PSG, the wait for the holy grail continues as they continue the quest for their first Champions League trophy.