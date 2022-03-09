The Nigerian government Tuesday began the evacuation of her students stuck in Sumy, a troubled city in north-east Ukraine, Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, has said.

Mr Onyeama posted on his official Twitter page saying “delighted and mightily relieved that the evacuation of our Nigerian students from Sumy has commenced.”

“They are in our thoughts and prayers as they undertake the very long and hazardous trip to safety,” the minister tweeted.

Mr Onyeama earlier said the major challenge to the evacuation is how to transport the students out of Sumy.

But when the evacuation started on Tuesday evening, he tweeted “a million thanks to the Government of Ukraine @MFA_Ukraine for providing the buses, Sewa International Europe @herambk, and @Sewa_intl @sewauk_official for their amazing facilitation and coordination,

“…And our indefatigable Ambassador to Ukraine, Shina Alege for his determination and perseverance. They all delivered for our Sumy students,” wrote Mr Onyeama.

It is unclear where the students were headed from Ukraine and when they’ll be evacuated to Nigeria. But in a tweet on Wednesday, Nigeria’s Diaspora Commission posted students on transit to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine.

The commission tweeted “now on a train to Lviv.” A google map search shows that Lviv is around 70 kilometers from the border with Poland.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 300 Nigerian students were stuck in Sumy, a Ukrainian city that shares borders with Ukraine, but has suffered repeated bombings.

The bombings left part of the city without electricity and water. Both foreigners and Ukrainians are caught in the crossfire; making underground bunkers their homes until they can safely move out.

Nigerians and other civilians were seen leaving the northeastern city in private cars after a humanitarian corridor was established for a second successive day.

Al Jazeera reports that about 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumy on Tuesday after Russia agreed to pause its offensive.

The network said Ukraine is trying to evacuate civilians through six humanitarian corridors.

“The corridors will go from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia; Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia; Sumy to Poltava; Izyum to Lozova; Volnovakha to Pokrovsk; and from several towns around Kyiv, which she identified as Vorzel, Borodyanka, Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel, to the capital.”

Hundreds of people have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24, according to United Nations figures, with the real toll, feared to be significantly higher.

The UN refugee chief said the number of people fleeing Russia’s offensive has reached two million on Wednesday.