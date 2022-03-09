The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially approved the recommendations of its committee on zoning arrangements.

According to the approved recommendations, the APC, as earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, zoned the position of its National Chairman to the North-central geopolitical zone ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

Before the party official announcement on Wednesday, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had released the zoning arrangements following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other APC governors in Abuja

Aside from zoning the seat of its National Chairman to the North-central seats exclusively reserved for members of the six states in the sub-region include the National Vice Chairman (North-central), Deputies of the National Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National and Publicity Secretary.

Others are Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio Member.

The positions of the National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Welfare Secretary have been zoned to South-south, a region that houses Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states.

Other positions reserved for the region also include zonal offices as applicable to other zones.

The seats of the APC National Secretary, National Vice Chairman (South-west), National Youth Leader and Deputy National Auditor will be shared by members in South-west states which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

The positions of the Deputy National Chairman (South), National Vice Chairman (South-east), National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary and Deputy National Organising Secretary have been zoned to the South-east.

The region comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo states.

Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States, all located in the North-east, are to produce the next Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor, National Vice Chairman (North-east), Deputy National, Financial Secretary and Deputy National Women Leader for the ruling APC.

The North-west zone will produce the National Vice Chairman (North-west), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary and Deputy National Youth Leader of the party.

The states in the region include Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The seat of National Physically Challenged Leader has been zoned to the Federal Capital Territory.

Aspirants eligible to contest

With the zoning of the offices, only five out of the aspirants that have shown interest in the chairmanship race can not contest for the position at the National Convention.

They are former governor of Nasarawa State and incumbent senator, Tanko Al-Makura, another former governor of Nasarawa State and a serving senator, Abdullahi Adamu, and former governor of Benue State and serving Minister of Special Duties, George Akume

Others are Mohammed Musa, the Niger East senator, Saliu Mustapha from Kwara State and Etsu Mohammed also from Niger State.

Aspirants shut out

Those shut out from the race include former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff; former Bauchi governor, Isa Yuguda, and another former Borno governor and serving senator Kashim Shettima.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently canvassed the emergence of the next APC National by consensus.

Previous chairmen of the party, namely Bisi Akande, John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole had emerged through consensus.