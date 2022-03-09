In the wake of the killing of 63 vigilantes in Kebbi State by bandits, the House of Representatives has asked the federal government to deploy military personnel to the affected local governments.

It also asked the military to establish two military outposts in Yauri and Sakaba Local Government Areas of the state.

The lawmakers urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security in the North-west and all other affected parts of Nigeria.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi) and seven other members from Kebbi State on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the ambush of the vigilantes on Sunday in Sakaba Local Government Area in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State.

According to the police, bandits were fleeing from military airstrikes in Niger State when they were confronted by the volunteers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gruesome killings.

“This egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively,” Mr Buhari had said in statement by his media aide.

Bandits in North-west

The North-west and parts of North-central regions have been besieged by bandits, who have been killing and kidnapping people and sometimes impose “taxes” on the residents.

After years of hesitation, in January, the federal government declared the bandits as terrorists and later gazetted it.

Despite a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing the forests in Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states, the activities of the bandits have not abated.

Motion

Moving the motion, Mr Sununu said Kebbi State used to be one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria until recent years.

He said bandits are allowed to operate freely in Kebbi State because the security personnel in the state are poorly equipped to deal with them.

He added that bandits often operate in some local governments in Kebbi South senatorial district without challenge.

Mr Sununu disclosed that some of the kidnapped students of Federal Gvernment College, Birnin Yauri, are still in captivity.

He stated that the banditry attacks have led to disruption of both economic and academic activities in the local governments.

“In the last three days—still ongoing, bandits are operating in the area unchallenged, the current attack is unprecedented, with the killing of more than 60 local volunteers.

“These current attacks have left many women widows, many children as orphans and many families in disarray and abject misery.

“It has also brought down economic activities. Many schools (have been) deserted by students and teachers despite the fact that academic calendar is still on,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted without any debate after the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, put it to vote.