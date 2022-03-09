The Senate has confirmed the appointment of five nominees for appointment as commissioners in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The confirmed commissioners include Anthony Agbo from Ebonyi State representing the South-east zone; Anne Otelafu Odey from Cross River State representing South-south, and Goni Gujba from Yobe State representing North-east.

The rest are Louis Mandama from Adamawa State representing the North-east, and Olugbenga Adeyanju, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) from Ekiti State representing the South-west zone.

The Nigerian Senate disclosed the confirmation of the ICPC commissioners in a thread of tweets via verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Senate also disclosed in the tweet that the “Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022 (SB. 553 & SB. 645) was read the third time and PASSED.”

Quoted as speaking during the proceedings, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, said, “This is one of our major contributions to the anti-corruption by this administration and it is a very big boost to our country by ensuring that we minimise the embezzlement of public funds by public servants.”

The confirmation comes barely a year after the Senate confirmed the appointment of five board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, mixed reactions had trailed the Senate screening of the board nominees when a member of the board was identified with his curriculum vitae containing date discrepancies.

Hassan Hadejia, a senator representing Jigawa, in the North-east, discovered the date discrepancies on Yahaya Muhammad’s CV from Yobe State.

Mr Hadejia, after studying Mr Muhammed’s qualifications, stated that the nominee’s CV stated that he began primary school before he was born.

He claimed that Mr Muhammed’s CV, which listed his date of birth as September 29, 1969, suggested that he began school in 1968.

Mr Hadejia noted that the discrepancies could have resulted from typographical errors, but said they should have been corrected for record purposes.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, had gone ahead with the confirmation ignoring the issues raised by Mr Hadejia.