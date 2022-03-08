The interim national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Akpanudoedehe, has denied report of his resignation.

The former Akwa Ibom senator was reported on Tuesday to have packed his belongings from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja amidst the ongoing power play.

Against the backdrop of the reports, Mr Akpanudoedehe told APC correspondents that he remains the party secretary until President Muhammadu Buhari says otherwise.

Despite the confirmation of takeover of the party’s affairs by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, the interim secretary said he awaits the arrival of Mai Mala Buni whom he described as “National Chairman.”

“I have read in the social media that I have resigned as Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee. I want to state that it is not true. I didn’t resign. If I had resigned, you would have seen my letter of resignation written by me. Someone cannot just say somebody is dead when he is alive.

“I am not bigger than the party or bigger than the President who is a leader of the country. I am waiting for the National Chairman to come back.

“We have done reconciliation, ward, local governments and state congresses. And we are about to do the National Convention. This is not the first time you are seeing a power play,” the ex-Senator told journalists.

While the news of change in the APC leadership first broke, Mr Akpanudoedehe had issued a statement where he authoritatively dismissed reports of the removal of Yobe State governor on Monday.

However, the party secretary said he will be willing to step down from his position if it comes directly from Mr Buhari in the interest of the party and not through proxy.

“I am waiting for the Chairman. If we have a directive from the President that we should resign, we are not bigger than the President, we will do so, if we hear from him. Somebody cannot say go and announce he is resigning. Like MKO Abiola used to say, you don’t shave someone’s head in his absence.

“I am stating here that that breaking news is not from me. I don’t know who announced it.

“Someone cannot say ‘the president said’. I have not received any letter from anywhere. As I said, nobody is bigger than the party. The issue is that, have I resigned? The answer is no. I am the National Secretary of the Party,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said