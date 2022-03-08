All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, will meet with members of the APC caucus in the House of Representatives next week.

The former Lagos State governor conveyed his request to the lawmakers via a letter read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during plenary on Tuesday.

He stated that the meeting with the members of the caucus will hold on March 16 at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

Mr Tinubu, a former Senator in the short-lived third republic, declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

His declaration to bid for the presidency continues to be trailed by criticisms over his health status and his age. Many have also questioned his educational qualifications and integrity.

The 69-year- old National Leader of the APC has been moving across the country, particularly visiting traditional rulers.

However, his party, the ruling APC is grappling with internal wrangling. On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported the sacking of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mala Buni

This paper had also exclusively reported how the governors under the APC influenced Mr Buhari to sack Mr Buni.

The letter

Mr Tinubu, in the letter, informed the lawmakers that after the consultation with friends, traditional leaders and associates, he felt it was the appropriate time to make a bid for the highest office.

“It will be appropriate for me to establish a discourse with members regarding our political and policy ideas for the nation and how we can best bring to the people the security, progress and prosperity they do clearly deserve.

“I want to share my vision for the nation with the caucus members and to hear likewise from them.”

Mr Tinubu appears to enjoy a friendly relationship with the House. The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, is believed to be one of his allies.

While he was hospitalised in London, the Northern Caucus of the House, led by the Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), paid him a visit.