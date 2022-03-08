Ten ward chairpersons and other leaders have quit their positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

The officials resigned through separate letters to the local government chairpersons of the party on Tuesday.

They said they want to join former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso in defecting from the PDP

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Kwankwaso said he would dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this month. He is reportedly defecting to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

Yusuf Bala-Usman, the chairperson of ‘Kwankwaso Kafarka Kafarmu’ (Kwankwaso loyalists in Rano) who spoke on behalf of the group, said they left the PDP over injustice meted to members of the party in the North-west region.

Mr Bala-Usman, in his own resignation letter, a copy of which he sent to PREMIUM TIMES, wrote: “We officially withdraw our membership from the PDP due to undemocratic activities from the party from wards to National level, especially, our North-West region.”

Mr Bala-Usman, who also resigned as the party’s treasurer, said they will join Mr Kwankwaso to any political party he is going because they trust him and his political viability.

All the 10 wards party chairpersons and some leaders in Rano council area have resigned their positions from the party, the official notice said.

They include Muhammad Ibrahim, ward chairperson, Rano Central; Nadabo Muhammad, ward chairperson, Rano Dawaki; Muhammad Kundu, ward chairperson, Rurum Sabon Gari; and Abdullahi Sani, ward chairperson, Rurum Tsohon Gari.

Others are Abdullahi Muhammad, Yarwa ward; Saminu Zurgu and Tasiu Muhammad, Lausu ward; Saminu Abba, Madachi ward; Auwalu Falalu, Saji ward and Muhammad Tukur, Zinyau ward.

Also PDP forum’s chairperson who resigned include Nasiru Mato, chairperson, civil servants forum Rano; Mamuda Jae, Chairperson, Rano wards Returning Agent forum; and Aisha Saji, PDP Women Solidarity Forum.

However, some members of the PDP in Kano have vowed not to join Mr Kwankwaso in his movement.

Rano, which has 10 political wards and 71,641 registered voters, is one of the 16 local council areas in Kano South Senatorial District.