The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry to supply the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry with the full data of Nigerians trapped in Sumy, Ukraine, to foster speedy evacuation.

The lawmakers also urged the Russian Federation to create a safe corridor for the evacuation of all Nigerians and other nationals, particularly those trapped in Sumy.

In addition, the federal lawmakers urged the government of Ukraine to extend humanitarian needs and exit opportunities to Nigerians, including students trapped in the war-torn area of Sumy.

These resolutions were a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tolu Shadipe (APC, Oyo), who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora.

Evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine…

Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the House had reached a resolution calling for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine, mostly students.

The lower chamber had resolved to deploy a team to be led by the Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), with a mandate to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians.

After days of confused messaging by the Nigerian mission in Ukraine, the federal government approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of 5,000 stranded Nigerians.

With the funding, the government has been able to evacuate hundreds of Nigerians and even gave each of them $100 stipends.

However, the shelling and bombarding of Ukraine by Russia continue as Russian forces have continued to capture major cities of the former despite condemnation and sanctions by the world’s major powers.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that over 300 Nigerians are stranded in Sumy, Ukraine and have called for help.

Aside from the attacks, Nigerians and other non-whites have reported cases of racism and discrimination from officials and citizens of Ukraine and Poland.

The motion

Mrs Shadipe said there is a need for the Nigerian government to explore diplomatic means to ensure that “humanitarian needs are extended to Nigerians, especially students who are stranded in Sumy to enable them to exit the country.”

She added that “Nigerian students, particularly those who are studying medicine in the Sumy State University are however caged, not having the opportunities of exiting Sumy, as Sumy is located close to the Russian border and the bridges and train tracks have been blown by Russian forces.”

The lawmaker warned that if urgent action is not taken, the students face a more gloomy future.

“If proactive diplomatic steps are not immediately taken to offer humanitarian support, transportation out of Sumy and passage to a safe zone to these Nigerian students within the ceasefire which is just for four days, if not, their situation would become very precarious,” he said.

Mrs Shadipe said the Indian government used the same strategy of reaching out to Mr Putin to get their students out of Sumy.

Aljazeera had reported that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Mr Putin on evacuation of Indian Students trapped in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The Economic Times also reported that Mr Modi spoke with the Russian President on the plight of Indian students in Sumy.

In her motion, Mrs Shadipe said the Ukrainian army are preventing some foreign students from leaving their schools.

“Most recent harrowing experience involved where a bus carrying some students was escorted back to Sumy, when they had already travelled 50km close to a neighbouring city and now the hostels are being guarded by Ukraine soldiers who are preventing them from leaving Ukraine,” she said.

Speaking in support of the motion, Yusuf Buba, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the students are fast running out of food.

In his contribution, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) said the tripartite agreement between the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia provided a safe corridor for civilians.

Members overwhelmingly voted in support of the motion when the motion was put to question by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau).

