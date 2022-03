The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), formerly Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC) has expressed interest to participate in the acquisition of the power plants put up for sale by the Federal Government through the Nigeria Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs).

The managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who disclosed this when he led top management team of the oil and gas company on a visit to the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in Abuja on Friday, said the company had the requisite expertise and experience to be an active participant in the power sector in Nigeria.

Mr Kyari said as an oil company and enabler organisation, NNPC was determined to boost power generation and supply to Nigerian homes through increased investment, hence it signed a contract with China Machinery Engineering Company (CME) and General Electric, (GE) to provide 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to him the management of NNPC is determined to run the organisation efficiently and profitably for the benefit of the shareholders, hence it plans to engage in activities that would generate funds; and for the power sector, “NNPCL is a partner of choice”.

He revealed that the organisation was ready to collaborate with the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) after the audit of some of its assets for the sale and divestment of those assets through the BPE. The GMD added that the planned audit would be carried out by renowned and reputable audit firms.

Earlier, Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh said that the NNPC had indicated interest in the acquisition of some NIPP plants and would be given a level playing ground to compete with other bidders.

Mr Okoh added that the National Council on Privatisation(NCP) would be notified of the desire by the NNPC to bid for the NIPP plants.

The Special Adviser to the president on Infrastructure, Ahmad Zakari was part of the Courtesy visit.