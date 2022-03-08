The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on three gender-related constitution alteration bills.
Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa) on Tuesday moved a motion to rescind its decision on the following bills; a bill to expand scope of citizenship by registration, affirmative action for women in political party administration, provision for criteria to be an indigene of a state in Nigeria.
The extra seats for women in legislative Houses and the 20 per cent quota for women for appointment into federal and states cabinets were not listed in the motion by Mr Fulata.
The rejection of the five bills had triggered protests at the entrance of the National Assembly, as women groups called for the rescission by the two legislative arms.
Currently, women are at the entrance of the National Assembly, protesting the anti-women stance of the lawmakers.
Details to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION