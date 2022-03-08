The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on three gender-related constitution alteration bills.

Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa) on Tuesday moved a motion to rescind its decision on the following bills; a bill to expand scope of citizenship by registration, affirmative action for women in political party administration, provision for criteria to be an indigene of a state in Nigeria.

The extra seats for women in legislative Houses and the 20 per cent quota for women for appointment into federal and states cabinets were not listed in the motion by Mr Fulata.

The rejection of the five bills had triggered protests at the entrance of the National Assembly, as women groups called for the rescission by the two legislative arms.

Currently, women are at the entrance of the National Assembly, protesting the anti-women stance of the lawmakers.

Details to follow…