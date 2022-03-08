Less than 1 per cent of the 2022 budget was allocated to women’s economic empowerment programmes in a year that President Muhammadu Buhari boasted of “gender-responsive budgeting,” a report by a civic group states.

An analysis of the 2022 budget by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) shows that only N103 billion (0.60 per cent) was allocated to women’s economic empowerment when measured as a percentage of the total spending plan.

The 2022 allocation to WEE projects is, however, a 101 per cent (N103 billion) increase compared to the 2021 (N51.3 billion) budget, dRPC said, adding that many of the MDAs have increased funding commitment for WEE.

The organisation defined the concept of Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) as the “transformative process by which women and girls go from having limited power, voice, and choice at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to access and compete equitably in markets and the agency to control and benefit from economic gains.”

By this definition, it identified four basic elements: human capital (education, skill and training), financial capital (loan, grants, saving), social capital (mentorship, network, etc.) and physical capital (land, machinery, etc.).

These parameters, dRPC said, are considered necessary preconditions for sustainable economic and social development.

The organisation said it uses these elements to categorize MDAs according to the degree of relationship between their mandate and WEE.

“This led us to come up with 17 ministries 5 whose mandates are core to women’s economic empowerment. However, if the criterion is extended to ministries with women-specific (and women+) interventions and projects, the number increases to 24.”

The analysis is guided by codes that were used to identify and track projects, dRPC added.

“These are classified into two categories. (a) Women-core WEE projects with the keywords: female, girl, widow, ladies, and wives. (b) women+others with the keywords: men and women, female and male, women and youth, women and people with disability, women and children, women and graduates, women and farmers, women and artisans, women and elderly, etc.”

The data was analysed using a quantitative method including comparative and trend analysis, dRPC said.

Overview of 2022 budget

Tagged “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”, the 2022 budget is based on the oil price benchmark of $62 per barrel with a daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels.

The exchange rate was pegged at N410.15 per US Dollar while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected at 4.2 per cent at the end of the budget cycle.

The lawmakers approved a total expenditure of N17.1 trillion against the N16.3 trillion proposed by the president in October. Over N700 billion was added to the proposed appropriation which the president later signed but complained about.

A breakdown of the approved budget figures shows about N869.6 billion was approved for statutory transfers and N3.87 trillion for debt servicing.

The recurrent expenditure was put at N6.91 trillion while capital expenditure was pegged at N5.46 trillion and fiscal deficit at N5.2 trillion.

‘Increased allocation to WEE’

A further breakdown of the dRPC analysis shows that the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development has the highest WEE funding with N33.18 billion. The new figure is a N19 billion (136 per cent) increase compared to 2021.

The Ministry of Women Affairs has the second-highest WEE allocation with N18.82 billion; Ministry of Education, N14.17 billion; Ministry of Labor and Employment, N10.47 billion; and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, N5.6 billion.

The report recommended sustained momentum for increased budgetary provisions to WEE and the creation of an institutional coordinating mechanism/framework for tracking the gender impact of budget implementation.

It urges the federal government to conduct and publicize a quarterly report on gender impact analysis of programmes and projects. The dRPC also recommends the specification of WEE projects’ location in the budget to enable civil society organisations to track and report on execution and impact.

The organisation calls for promoting gender sensitivity in the procurement process on WEE projects and ensuring women’s inclusion in the budget process (preparation, implementation and monitoring).