The fourth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived Friday night at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They arrived on a plane owned by Air Peace, one of the airlines billed to airlift Nigerians returning from Ukraine. They were airlifted from Hungary where they had fled following the war in Ukraine.

A total of 306 Nigerians were evacuated on the fourth flight, according to the federal government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrival of 772 evacuees who arrived in Nigeria on Friday through Max Air and Air Peace, the two airlines billed to airlift Nigerians returning from Ukraine.

The federal government on Wednesday approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of 5,000 stranded Nigerians.

According to a NAN report, the federal government gave 100 dollars to each of the evacuees to help them get to their relatives when they get to Nigeria.

Three of the returnees confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they received the money.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with some of them at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where they were received by different government agencies.

However, there are still over 300 Nigerian students stuck in Sumy waiting to be evacuated.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia commenced attacking Ukraine about a week ago in what President Vladimir Putin said was a ‘special military operation.’

Over one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, the United Nations said, warning that “at this rate” the exodus could become “the biggest refugee crisis this century.”