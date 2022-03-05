The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has assured Nigerians that the year 2022 will see peace returning to all troubled parts of the country.

Mr Irabor, a general, gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja at the 2022 International Military Sports Council’s Day Run for the armed forces and security agencies with the theme: “Running for World Peace’’.

He said the world needed peace at this time given the tension of monumental proportions ongoing between Russia and Ukraine and the various security challenges confronting Nigeria.

According to him, peace is returning to various troubled parts of Nigeria and the security forces have been playing their roles at redressing the challenges.

Mr Irabor said the exercise was to help the personnel to keep fit to enable them to continue the work of defending and protecting the country, adding that the job required their physical agility.

“Beyond that, it also helps you to keep mentally alert because the job that you are involved in requires that your physical and mental well-being must be in top shape.

“I am hopeful that for us in Nigeria, the peace that we have yearned for all these years will be a turning point this year.

“Never again will we have the level of insecurity that we have had in the past and this is an assurance.

“I also thank Nigerians for the support they have given to members of the armed forces and other security agencies in tackling insecurity in our country.

“It is not yet over. We appeal for more support and I believe that Nigerians and of course, every other friend of Nigeria will support the armed forces to install an environment that is peaceful,’’ the defence chief stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five kilometres walking and jogging began at Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja through Yakubu Gowon Barracks and terminated at Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment.

Participants were drawn from the military, the police, and paramilitary agencies.

(NAN)