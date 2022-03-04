The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reinforced its partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) to tackle illicit drugs across Lagos state.

The spokesperson, NDLEA Lagos command, Mallum Musa, said this in a statement signed on Friday in Lagos.

Mr Musa said that both groups strengthened their partnership when the NDLEA Lagos commander, Callys Alumona, led the agency’s management on a courtesy visit to the state NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo.

He said the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and illicit trafficking would be more effective through the collaboration.

Mr Alumona decorated Mr Akinsanya with the lapel of Ambassador of WADA.

The decoration signifies that the NURTW chairman is an ambassador of the anti-illicit drug crusade.

“The NURTW is critical in the war because they are service contractors, who provide transportation for human beings, goods, and services in the country.

“The union must conduct proper check on all loads in their vehicles before embarking on any trip.

“These merchants of illicit drugs mostly use vehicles to transport the illicit goods across the country and even beyond,” he said.

The spokesperson said that he is aware that the union cooperates with NDLEA, but would like the cooperation and relationship to continue in respect of tackling illicit drugs.

In his response, Mr Akinsanya promised to continue to sensitise stakeholders in the transportation circle about the danger of convening such illicit goods and services.

“No member will do such again to make quick money, knowing that when the law catches up with the person the end is not good.

“Such persons will go to jail and the vehicle will be forfeited to the government,” he said.

(NAN)