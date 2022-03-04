Nigeria Friday morning received the first batch of its citizens fleeing war-torn Ukraine. The returnees arrived from Romania where they had fled to following the war in Ukraine.

They arrived on a plane owned by Mar Air, one of the airlines billed to airlift Nigerians returning from Ukraine.

According to the Nigerian government, 415 evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, from where they will depart to their various homes.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry had announced that it expects to receive the first batch of evacuees from Ukraine on Thursday.

The federal government on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of 5,000 stranded Nigerians.

Presidency Speaks on Return of Evacuees

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said his administration will continue to defend the interest of Nigerians wherever they may be, even as the nation begins the evacuation of its citizens stranded in Ukraine.

‘’On our part as a government, we shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be. We have demonstrated this over time, as we have had cause to evacuate our citizens in harm’s way abroad. We did it in Libya, South Africa and we have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine,” President Buhari said at a Nigerian town hall meeting in Nairobi, according to a statement by his office.

Represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, he said it was the determination of the current administration to forge a partnership with the ‘Ambassadors-at large,’ towards building the country together, that led to the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

He commended the diasporans in Kenya for the unity that exists among them, and peace with their host communities, urging them to respect the laws and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

He expressed delight that the commission had been engaging the diasporans and had also come up with laudable programmes that would appeal to them.

“We expect your willingness to ‘give back’ to Nigeria, some of your resources, talents, skills and global exposure in the development of our great country, Nigeria,” he said.

He also encouraged Nigerians in Kenya to key into the programmes of NiDCOM especially the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund “whose mandate is holistic for all Nigerians abroad adding that the platform would assist them to expeditiously contribute to the development of their fatherland.”

He assured them that the administration is forging ahead with the provision of critical infrastructure for the collective prosperity of all despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and activities of terrorists.

Nicholas Ozor, the president of Nigerians in Diaspora (Kenya), while thanking the president, requested him to intervene in some of the challenges confronting Nigerians in Kenya. He listed the challenges to include the stoppage of visa on arrival for Nigerians in Kenya, delay in getting student permits; obstacles to ease of doing business, and undue negative profiling of Nigerians.

Also present at the occasion were the Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.