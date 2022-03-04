With no fatalities reported, Nigeria on Thursday recorded eight additional coronavirus infections, ranking the lowest daily infections in 2022.

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Thursday night show that the new confirmed cases were recorded in both Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the fatality toll has remained at 3,142 cases, the newly confirmed cases indicate a significant decrease in the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The disease centre noted that the infection toll now stands at 254,606, while the number of discharged cases increased to 249,154, as the FCT also reported 10 community discharges on Thursday.

The breakdown of the eight infections shows that Rivers State recorded five cases while FCT reported three.

NCDC added that seven states: Abia, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.