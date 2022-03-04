The House of Representatives has said the lobbying for the gender bills proposed during the constitution amendment was belated.

Spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Both the Senate and the House had rejected five gender bills while voting on 68 constitution amendment bills on Tuesday.

The bills on the creation of extra-legislative-seats for women, 20% quota for women, 35% affirmative action in political parties administration, transfer of women’s citizenship and expansion of indigeneship law were rejected by the lawmakers.

The bills were rejected by the lawmakers even in the presence of Mrs Osinbajo, who was in the House during the consideration of the bills.

Mrs Buhari was also in the two chambers during the laying of the reports of the Constitution Review Committees on February 24.

The rejection prompted protests by women groups on Wednesday.

The groups had shut down the main entrance to the National Assembly, demanding rescission of the decision of the two chambers. For the past two days, the women have refused to allow entrance to the complex, demanding a meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The briefing

Mr Kalu, who faulted the timing of the lobbying, said the rejection of the bills despite the visits by Mrs Buhari and Mrs Osinbajo, was an indication that the National Assembly was not a rubber stamp of the Executive as claimed in some quarters.

He stated that Nigerians errorneously expected the husbands of the two ladies to issue directives to the lawmakers, and they (lawmakers) would do their bidding without any protest.

He said instead the lawmakers listened to their constituents on the bills.

Mr Kalu said the lawmakers should not be faulted for any decision on the bills because they voted along the recommendations of the constituents.

He said the constituents are still influenced by religious and cultural inclinations.

He stated that it will take a while for Nigerians to embrace some of the changes being propagated by the rejected legislation.

“I have commended all these people, who even visited the National Assembly. That is the beauty of democracy. Because if it were not, the wives of the president and the vice president would have no business coming here. They knew that it was only through lobby, not as you have described us as a rubber stamp where they will just give us instructions—maybe the husband will give us instructions and we will get it done.

“It will be through lobbying and they participated in that lobbying with all humility. Let us not forget the Minister of Women Affairs (Pauline Tallen), who was also very dogged, and all the CSOs.

“But I must say this, the lobbying was done a bit late. Yes, I want to say that, but this lobby and advocacy ought to have started longer than now. I say that without missing words.

” You don’t lobby two days to the voting on a very important issue like this. It goes beyond lobbying at the last minute. It takes a lot of orientation. It takes a lot of advocacy. It takes a lot of sensitisation to enable people to buy into these important agendas. Do you know why? Because you cannot play down on our current issues with regards to emerging democracies, one of which is our religious disposition, our cultural dispositions. These things play a role. We are part of society. Our religion and culture is part of society. It needs a lot of advocacy by civil society organisations, women groups to push this agenda forward, it is a wonderful agenda.

“Nigerians are shifting their focus to the representatives only, it was not the senators and the representatives that did the job, and it was the instruction from their various constituents. This is the truth that must be told. If the House as an institution is not interested in the bill, it would not have passed the first reading, second reading and be allowed to go to the committee stage,” he said.

Releasing record of voting

While responding to a question by PREMIUM TIMES reporter, on when the House will release the voting records of the lawmakers, Mr Kalu said journalists should write Freedom of Information request.

The response by Mr Kalu is contrary to the statements by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who had said the record would be released to the public

“The institutions had given it all the things it needed to succeed. But the job of canvassing supports to change our long-standing disposition culturally—which we cannot wave away, it takes time. It has started well, we will keep pushing,” the House spokesperson said.

When pushed on the matter, Mr Kalu said: “The Speaker is a man who keeps his words, if he has promised that he would publish the pattern of voting, he is going to do it. As you know, we regulate ourselves, once he wants to make it public, you will know.”

