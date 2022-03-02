The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a zoning committee, ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

John Akpanudodehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Akpanudodehe said that Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak of Kwara State would head the committee which has Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, as Deputy Chairman.

He named other members to include Nkem Okeke, the Anambra Deputy Governor who would serve the Secretary, as well as Etim Nyong, Mustapha Salihu, Teslim Folarin and Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami.

Mr Akpankudohede said the committee was expected to submit its report to the APC leadership on March 7.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had said last week that positions earlier held by the north will now go to the south and vice versa.

In the zoning list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the position of the National Chairman was zoned to the North-central – which comprises Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau States).

