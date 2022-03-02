The Senate on Wednesday considered a bill to amend the 2022 budget.

The amendment in the bill is to make provision for N106.1 billion for Capital Expenditures and N43.9 billion for recurrent – without increasing budget deficit.

The bill, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), scaled second reading.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in February, explained the need to remove all capital projects that were replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

He disclosed that 139 out of the 254 projects in the budget totaling N13.24 billion had been identified for deletion. He requested that an additional provision for N2.557 trillion be appropriated by the National Assembly to fund the petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework which was revised to provide fully for PMS subsidy.

Mr Buhari also asked the National Assembly to reinstate four capital projects totaling N1.4 billion in the Executive proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; and N22 billion cut from the provision for the Sinking Fund to retire mature loans needed to meet government’s obligations under already Issued Bonds.

The bill had been considered and passed when Niger senator, Binos Yaroe, raised a point of order drawing the attention of the Senate to the fact that he, and other lawmakers do not have a copy of the bill they had just considered.

He also accused the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, of ‘frustrating’ his opinion by passing the bill before allowing him to raise his point of order.

“We are supposed to have a copy of the bill – according to our Standing Rule – study it before considering it.

“The bill was read for the first time yesterday. And I was here and I don’t have a copy of the bill.

“How can we amend the bill if we have not received it?”

He was quickly interrupted by Mr Lawan who asked the Senate Leader to provide an explanation.

In his reaction, Mr Abdullahi explained that the legislation came in form of a letter from the president and contained all the details.

These details, he said, were contained in the votes and proceedings of the previous sitting which he hoped the entire Senate had studied prior to the second reading.

“The letter was in the votes and proceeding. It was not a substantive bill, it was a letter.

“We took note of the content of that letter and drafted it into an amendment bill which will now be going to the Appropriations Committee for further work…They don’t come in the form of a substantive bill.

“I listed the areas that the Executive complained about and requested the Senate to intervene. We are now alerting the committee to look into those areas,” he said.

Mr Lawan thereafter, asked that his colleagues (who are not part of the committee), “to trust the panel to do a good and thorough job”.

Deliberation

Leading the debate, Mr Abdullahi gave key highlights of the amendment to include 11 areas such as funding to cushion the impacts of the recent suspension of the Petroleum Motor Spirit subsidy removal; and addressing the adverse implications that some changes made in the 2022 Appropriation Act could have for the successful implementation of the budget.

Others include, Restoring the provisions made for various key projects in the 2022 budget proposal to ensure that critical projects that are cardinal to the administration are implemented and to ensure that those nearing completion do not suffer setback due to reduced funding and reinstating the N25.18 billion cut from the provision for the Power Sector Reform Programme.

A few other areas are: re-instating the four Capital Projects totaling N1.42 billion in the Executive Proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; restoring the N3 billion cut from the provision made for payment of mostly long outstanding Local Contractors’ Debts; and transferring the National Assembly’s expenditures totaling N16.59 billion in the Service Wide Vote to National Assembly Statutory Transfer provision.

The amendment he said, seeks the reinstatement of the N22.0 billion cut from the provision for Sinking Fund to retire Mature Loans; reinstatement of cuts made from provisions for the recurrent spendings of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions; restoration of reductions in provisions for allowances payable to personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police Formations and Commands; and removal of all capital projects that were replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act; following the identification of 139 out of 254 such projects totaling N3.24 billion for deletion from the budget.

In his contribution, Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue) bemoaned the high tax expenditure in the 2022 budget.

“Tax expenditures are waivers that are given to individuals or companies. If you look at the tax expenditure in 2022, it is about N1 trillion and totally unnecessary.

“It is not just what the president has sent here, let us consider those areas that can help them save money, because we might decide to step down those tax expenditure,” he said.

After the second reading, the bill was referred to the Committee on Appropriation for further work.

The Committee was given one week to report back to the chamber in plenary.