The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, slated May 23, for judgement in a suit filed by Attorneys-General of the 36 states against the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) from implementing its guidelines on the administration of local government funds.

Inyang Ekwo, the judge, adjourned the case after lawyers to parties in the suit made their final submissions.

In the suit, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the NFIU and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees are defendants.

The NFIU had issued some guidelines in May 2019 to whittle down the overbearing influence of state governments in the administration of local government allocations.

It aimed to reduce “crime vulnerabilities created by cash withdrawal from local government funds throughout Nigeria effective from June 1, 2019.”

The guidelines limited the cumulative amount that can be withdrawn from a local government account to not more than N500,000 daily.

But the plaintiffs (state governments) argued that it was in breach of financial autonomy of the various states as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

Hearing

At the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel for the Attorneys-General, Omonsoya Popoola, said the state governments are not subject to the control of the NFIU.

Mr Popoola told the court that going by the operation of the State Joint Local Government Account, the states are regulated by legislations passed by the State Houses of Assembly not the NFIU.

He urged the court to declare that the NFIU lacks the statutory powers to make guidelines for the regulation, monitoring and operation of the State Joint Local Government Accounts.

But the AGF represented by Tijjani Gazali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said the NFIU has not encroached on the powers of the states or local governments.

“There is nothing wrong or unconstitutional about the NFIU guidelines as they do not usurp the powers of the plaintiffs,” Mr Gazali, acting Director, Civil Appeals at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, told the court.

He argued that “it is clear from the provisions of the NFIU Act, especially Section 23 (2) (a) and Section 28 (2) and Section 31 of the NFIU Act, that the unit has the power to make the guidelines.”

Similarly, counsel for the NFIU, Arthur Okafor, also a SAN, said the agency acted within its statutory powers to prevent abuse of office and other forms of financial crimes that might arise at the local government level.

Backstory

In 2019, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) approached another Federal High Court judge, John Tsoho, who is the current Chief Judge of the court, to stop the NFIU’s guidelines from being implemented, but Mr Tsoho declined the request.

Amid complaints by the governors, another federal judge in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, refused to restrain the NFIU from pushing through with its guidelines.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the NFIU on May 6 issued the ‘Guidelines to Reduce Vulnerabilities Created by Cash Withdrawals from Local Government Funds throughout Nigeria.’

The guideline mandates that state and local government joint accounts be operated solely as transit accounts from which funds will be distributed directly to the accounts of the local governments.

Banks were directed to ensure the full implementation of the guidelines with effect from June 1, 2019.

Wednesday’s court hearing came barely 24 hours after the National Assembly passed a bill abolishing the state joint local government account and provide for a special account where all allocations due to the local government councils, from the federation account and state government shall be paid.

In the bill, each local government council is to create and maintain its own special account to be called Local Government Allocation Account into which all the allocations will be paid.

The legislation also mandates each state to pay to local government councils in its area of jurisdiction such proportion of its internally generated revenue on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly.

For the bill to become a law, however, it has to receive the endorsement of at least 24 state Houses of Assembly.

Advertisements

