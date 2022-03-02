The House of Representatives has asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali and the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, to deploy personnel to raid kidnappers’ hideouts in Anambra State.

It also asked the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, to provide aerial support for the operation.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Roland Igbakpa (PDP, Delta) on Wednesday during plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Igbakpa informed his colleagues of the abduction of Steady Idisi and Emmanuel Ifie, by men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

He stated that the two victims were reported to have been kidnapped in Anambra State and taken to Orsumoghu forest.

Mr Igbakpa added that Mr Idisi, who is from Ovo, Ehtiope East LGA of Delta State, was kidnapped on February 20 while travelling to Port Harcourt from Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He said Mr Idisi and his friend were abducted by suspected IPOB militants at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

Mr Igbakpa also disclosed that Gab Ofoma, a businessman from Nnewi in Anambra State, was killed on the same highway on the same day.

Narrating an account of an escapee from the den, Mr Igbakpa said there are over 100 kidnapped victims in the hideout.

“There is electricity, generators, SUV vehicles, and is like a City of its own, where evil reigns. By the same account, over 100 persons are held captive in that camp and are killed intermittently at the pleasure of the bandits,” he said.

He said, “a properly coordinated and concerted inter-agency intelligence-driven efforts by the police, army and other security agencies in the form of a Joint operation to continually raid the entire area, as was done in the past, is critical at this point to address this menace in order to dislodge the bandits and release their victims.”

Contributing to the motion, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), blamed the APC-led government for the insecurity in the country.

“Since the APC-led government came into power, there has been an increase in brutalising of Nigerians in making sure that our people who should be in the farm to produce food do not have the opportunity to do that,” he said.

The debate dovetailed to partisan matter, as the Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), attacked the main opposition party, PDP.

.

“I want to remind the minority leader that we are running a federal democracy. We have the federating units. Of course, every federating unit has its constitutional responsibility. But I want to believe even the state governors in the south, do have the same responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people they govern. Whether you control the police or not, I assume the governors in the south are the chief security officers of their respective states. What are your governors doing?”

Consequently, the House resolved that the Committees on Army, Police and Air Force ensure compliance and report to the House in two weeks.