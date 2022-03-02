A coalition of 229 women groups has condemned the National Assembly for rejecting all gender bills during the voting on the amendments to the 1999 Constitution on Tuesday.

The groups, in a statement, described as sad the lawmakers’ decision to deny women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.

The National Assembly, they said, has spoken loud and clear that it does not want progress for society – for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for daughters.

Some of the groups listed in the unsigned statement are Action Aid Nigeria, African Women’s Initiative (AWI) and Amnesty International Nigeria.

Others are EiE Nigeria, UN Women and 1. Stand to End Rape (STER)

The lawmakers , on Tuesday, voted on 68 bills that seek to alter the Constitution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the voting process as well as how the lawmakers voted on each bill.

Of the 68 legislations, about five bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large.

All the bills were rejected.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the groups said the proposed gender bills that were rejected are targeted at addressing the current gender imbalance across the legislative arm of governments across the country whilst reducing the under-representation of women in political office.

They also said the lawmakers have chosen to deny women basic human rights – rights enjoyed by every Nigerian except women.

They said the men of the ninth assembly have reinforced the discrimination and political bias against women as enshrined in the constitution by:

-Denying citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (While it allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship);

-Denying Nigerian women indigeneity through marriage;

-Denying 35 per cent appointed positions for women and settling for 20 per cent;

‘Denying women affirmative action in party administration and leadership; and

-Denying specific seats for women in the National Assembly.

“The men of the ninth assembly, by their actions, have taken us backwards. Their actions undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to the governance of Nigeria including the key role women play to bring victory to political parties in elections at all levels across the country. They also voted against diaspora voting!,” part of the statement reads.

They, therefore, demanded that all gender bills be reconsidered for they will benefit not just women but Nigeria as a whole.

“More women in governance will only bring progress, and respect for Nigeria in the committee of nations. We cannot, in 2022, be negotiating the rights of women and the sanctity of the dignity of girls.

“We call on the National Assembly to re-present these bills as a matter of urgency and ensure that they are passed,” the statement said.

The groups have also planned to stage a protest at the National Assembly on Wednesday (today) to drive home their demands.