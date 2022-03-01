The House of Representatives controversially passed the 20 per cent affirmative action in appointment of ministers and commissioners, but the same bill failed at the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to alter the provision of the Nigerian constitution to provide reserved quota for women.

Three bills on gender had earlier been rejected by the lawmakers in the lower chamber. The bill that sought to create extra seats in legislature was rejected, the 35 per cent affirmative action in political parties administration and the expansion of citizenship were rejected.

Shortly before the consideration of the quota bill, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), appealed to his colleagues to allow the bill to scale.

Earlier, the Majority Leader, Ado Dogwa (APC, Kano), had also appealed to the members of the House to allow the bill to pass.

Despite the appeal by the principal officers, the lawmakers voted against the bill. While 226 lawmakers voted in support, 70 voted against and four abstained from voting.

Inconsistency

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, made last effort to save the clause by putting it to voice vote. The “ayes” had it, the speaker had ruled.

However, the action by the Speaker is inconsistent with the Constitution. Section 9 of the Constitution provides that 2/3 of members of a House must vote to determine a constitution alteration bill.

Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution provides, “An Act of the National Assembly for the alteration of this Constitution, not being an Act to which section 8 of this Constitution applies, shall not be passed in either House of the National Assembly unless the proposal is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of all the members of that House and approved by resolution of the Houses of Assembly of not less than two-thirds of all the States.”

While the speaker might have gone extra length to save the bill to appease women, the same bill was rejected in the Senate, bringing the bill to its premature end.