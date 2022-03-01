Dangote Cement Plc will pay shareholders a dividend of N20 per share translating to N340.8 billion after recording a revenue of N1.4 trillion for 2021, the company said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday.

The company rewarded its shareholders with N272.6 billion as dividend the previous year, meaning the newly declared sum is 25 per cent higher than that payout.

The cement-maker said the dividend, “subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on May 30, 2022.”

On 31 May, 2022, the register of shareholders will be closed to allow the company’s registrar to prepare for payment on June 15, 2022.

Shareholders, who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts, will be paid on the said date.

“Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download and complete the Registrar’s E-Mandate Activation Form, which is available on the Registrar’s website and submit to the Registrar or their respective banks,” it said.