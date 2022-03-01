The bill to create 111 extra seats for women in the National Assembly has suffered defeat at the House of Representatives.

The bill also seeks to create additional seats in the State Houses of Assembly exclusively for women.

It is titled, ‘Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters.’

It failed to garner the required number of votes to scale through during the clause-by-clause consideration at the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

At the House of Representatives, only 81 lawmakers voted for it, whereas it required 240 votes required to scale through.

The House also rejected the affirmative action bill to allocate positions for women in administration of political parties. 192 lawmakers voted against, 109 voted in support.

Similarly at the Senate, only 30 lawmakers voted for the bill, while 58 voted against it. One lawmaker abstained from voting on it.

Details to follow