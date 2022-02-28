A United Nation climate panel has warned that human-induced climate change has caused widespread impacts and damage to nature and people more than changes caused by nature.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made this known in the latest IPCC Working Group II(WGII) report published on Monday.

It warned that “Approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change.”

The report, which focuses on climate change mitigation, assessing methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere was approved on Sunday by the 195 member governments of the IPCC, through a virtual approval session that was held over two weeks starting on February 14.

The 3,675-page report is the second instalment of four reports released under the IPCC’s current assessment cycle, with subsequent reports scheduled to be published later this year.

This first part of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) published August last year, had warned that global warming, caused largely by man, is becoming worse and profound climatic changes already manifesting may be “irreversible” for centuries to come.

It was described as “a code red for humanity.”

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in his reaction to the report, said, ” I’ve seen many reports, but nothing like the new @IPCC_CH climate report, an atlas of human suffering & damning indictment of failed climate leadership.”

“I know people everywhere are anxious & angry. I am, too.It’s time to turn rage into #ClimateAction,” he said in a tweet on Monday.

Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC, in his reaction to the latest report said, “This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction.”

“It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks,” he said.

Key findings and recommendations

The scientists noted that some development and adaptation efforts have reduced vulnerability, but that across sectors and regions, the most vulnerable people and systems are observed to be disproportionately affected.

“The rise in weather and climate extremes has led to some irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to adapt. (high confidence),” the report said.

The highly anticipated report by the UN’s climate panel highlighted that the vulnerability of ecosystems and people to climate change differs substantially among and within regions (very high confidence).

This, it said, is driven by patterns of intersecting socio-economic development, unsustainable 31 ocean and land use, inequity, marginalisation, historical and ongoing patterns of inequity such as colonialism, and governance (high confidence).

“A high proportion of species is vulnerable to climate change,” the report said, adding that human and ecosystem vulnerability are interdependent .

It said the current unsustainable development patterns are increasing exposure of ecosystems and people to climate hazards .

The report explained that global warming reaching 1.5°C in the near-term, would cause unavoidable increases in multiple climate hazards and present multiple risks to ecosystems and humans.

The level of risk, it said, will depend on concurrent near-term trends in vulnerability, exposure, level of socioeconomic development and adaptation.

The UN climate panel stated that near-term actions that limit global warming to close to 1.5°C would substantially reduce projected losses and damages related to climate change in human systems and ecosystems.

Beyond 2040 and depending on the level of global warming, the report said climate change will lead to numerous risks to natural and human systems (high confidence).

“For 127 identified key risks, assessed mid- and long term impacts are up to multiple times higher than currently observed,” the IPCC report noted.

It said the magnitude and rate of climate change and associated risks depend strongly on near-term mitigation and adaptation actions, and that projected adverse impacts and related losses and damages escalate with every increment of global warming.

Hans-Otto Pörtner,IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair, was quoted to have said “Healthy ecosystems are more resilient to climate change and provide life-critical services such as food and clean water.”

He said, “By restoring degraded ecosystems and effectively and equitably conserving 30 to 50 per cent of Earth’s land, freshwater and ocean habitats, society can benefit from nature’s capacity to absorb and store carbon.

“…And we can accelerate progress towards sustainable development, but adequate finance and political support are essential,”Mr Pörtner said.

IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair, Debra Roberts, said: “Our assessment clearly shows that tackling all these different challenges involves everyone (governments, the private sector, civil society) working together to prioritise risk reduction, as well as equity and justice, in decision-making and investment.”

She said “In this way, different interests, values and worldviews can be reconciled. By bringing together scientific and technological know-how as well as indigenous and local knowledge, solutions will be more effective.

“Failure to achieve climate resilient and sustainable development will result in a sub-optimal future for people and nature,” Ms Roberts said.

The IPCC groups

The IPCC is a UN body of 195 member states that assesses the science related to the climate crisis and was founded in 1988 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organisation so as to provide world leaders with periodic updates about the scale of the climate emergency, its implications, and risks and to put forward adaptation and mitigation strategies.

It comprises three working groups: Working Group I, II, and III.

The Working Group I deals with the physical science basis of climate change, while the Working Group II deals with impacts, adaptation, and vulnerability.

This is the group that presented its contribution to the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report(AR6) on Monday.

Working Group III assesses the mitigation of climate change.

However, a separate task force assesses methodologies for measuring greenhouse gas emissions and removals.